StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Raised to $55.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STEP. Barclays raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $51.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

STEP opened at $60.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.44. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $61.39. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 1.28.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEP. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in StepStone Group by 291.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

