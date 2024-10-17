Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $136.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.97.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $117.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.52 and a 200 day moving average of $96.62. The company has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.48. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $118.82.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 80,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $9,314,959.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,330 shares in the company, valued at $846,615. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 80,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $9,314,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,615. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,095,115 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

