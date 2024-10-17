Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 13,792 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 180% compared to the average daily volume of 4,926 call options.

Get Rumble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rumble in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on RUM

Insider Activity at Rumble

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rumble news, Director Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,937,337 shares in the company, valued at $91,416,502.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,500 shares of company stock worth $936,825. 72.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUM. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Rumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Rumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Rumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rumble Price Performance

RUM stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. Rumble has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.69 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 54.31% and a negative net margin of 163.37%. Equities analysts expect that Rumble will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Rumble

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.