Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMGet Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 13,792 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 180% compared to the average daily volume of 4,926 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rumble in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Insider Activity at Rumble

In other Rumble news, Director Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,937,337 shares in the company, valued at $91,416,502.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,500 shares of company stock worth $936,825. 72.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUM. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Rumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Rumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Rumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rumble Price Performance

RUM stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. Rumble has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.69 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 54.31% and a negative net margin of 163.37%. Equities analysts expect that Rumble will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

