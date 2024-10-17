StockNews.com Upgrades Crown (NYSE:CCK) to “Buy”

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCK. Truist Financial increased their target price on Crown from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Crown Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $94.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average of $84.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Crown has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $96.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at $50,480,440.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,119,554. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,506 shares of company stock worth $3,392,349. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at $623,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Crown by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Crown by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Crown by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

See Also

