StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Barclays

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STNE. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

StoneCo Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ STNE opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $615.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 7.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

