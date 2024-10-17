Stratex International (LON:STI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Stratex International Plc (LON:STI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Stratex International shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,832,383 shares traded.
Stratex International Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.50.
About Stratex International
Stratex International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stratex International
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Stratex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.