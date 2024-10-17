Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives $55.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SU opened at $38.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

