Swedbank AB Acquires 25,744 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Swedbank AB lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,744 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Nucor were worth $31,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 29.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,884,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,030,000 after purchasing an additional 660,866 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 804,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,141,000 after purchasing an additional 153,077 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,213,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,069,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,433,000 after purchasing an additional 111,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Stock Up 1.7 %

Nucor stock opened at $154.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.55. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $133.42 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.06.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nucor from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NUE

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.