Swedbank AB Acquires 35,305 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Swedbank AB raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,305 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.20% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $26,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.7% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ELS opened at $70.01 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average of $66.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 104.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELS. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.50 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,393,662.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,486.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,705,886.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,486.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,808 shares of company stock worth $6,348,011. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Further Reading

