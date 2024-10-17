Swedbank AB Boosts Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $27,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in MYR Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in MYR Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in MYR Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYRG stock opened at $123.43 on Thursday. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $181.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.26 and a 200-day moving average of $132.78.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.98). MYR Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $828.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MYRG. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MYR Group from $182.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

