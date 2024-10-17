Swedbank AB Buys 133,326 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,326 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.09% of Digital Realty Trust worth $43,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $162.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $165.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Argus cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.89.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

