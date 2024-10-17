Swedbank AB Buys 3,085 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Humana were worth $33,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $255.57 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $376.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $364.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.33.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

