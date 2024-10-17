Swedbank AB Buys 409 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $33,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock opened at $237.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.03. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.36 and a fifty-two week high of $239.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.95.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

