Swedbank AB Decreases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Swedbank AB lowered its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,340 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.12% of Expedia Group worth $24,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.85.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $1,502,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,505 shares in the company, valued at $31,319,536.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,319,536.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,019 shares of company stock worth $5,390,191. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPE opened at $150.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

