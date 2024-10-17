Swedbank AB Grows Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.17% of Loews worth $30,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Loews by 244.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Loews in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 80.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L stock opened at $80.59 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.26.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on L. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $212,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,781.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $5,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,781,634 shares in the company, valued at $548,227,292.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,781.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,215 shares of company stock worth $7,399,013 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

