Swedbank AB Grows Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Swedbank AB raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,555 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.05% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $27,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 68,840 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $512,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,519,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 391,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.21.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.64 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 59.35%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

