Swedbank AB Grows Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Swedbank AB raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.05% of Travelers Companies worth $28,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,689,000 after buying an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 356.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,560 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 162.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $242.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.07. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $243.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $238.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.63.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

