Swedbank AB Has $19.20 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Swedbank AB raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $19,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 556.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 548.8% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 331.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.7 %

AMH stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Stories

