Swedbank AB Has $19.93 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,965 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.09% of Western Digital worth $19,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $27,059.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,374.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $27,059.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,374.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $5,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,051,021.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,560 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.88. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Summit Insights downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.24.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

