Swedbank AB Has $21.11 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Swedbank AB decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 904,671 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.10% of Regions Financial worth $21,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,856.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 157.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of RF opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

