Swedbank AB Increases Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.17% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $32,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $91,868,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 550.9% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 647,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,270,000 after acquiring an additional 547,607 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,633,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,515,000 after purchasing an additional 393,067 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 662,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,424,000 after purchasing an additional 342,335 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 176.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 339,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,356,000 after purchasing an additional 216,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $153.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $167.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 123.27%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

