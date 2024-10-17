Swedbank AB Lowers Stock Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $23,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,069,000 after purchasing an additional 235,720 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,522,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 379,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,736,000 after purchasing an additional 91,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer cut shares of SPX Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $171.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.84 and a 12-month high of $173.30.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

