Swedbank AB Purchases 12,431 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Swedbank AB lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.16% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $19,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on IPG. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

