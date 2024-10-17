Swedbank AB Purchases 127,126 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Swedbank AB lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,432 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,126 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $27,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325,975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,072,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 209,875 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,800,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 65,153 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in EOG Resources by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $127.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

