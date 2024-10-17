Swedbank AB Purchases 786 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Swedbank AB boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $21,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 472.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after acquiring an additional 376,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $70,610,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,635,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,998,000 after purchasing an additional 264,555 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in IQVIA by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $719,634,000 after buying an additional 211,653 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 285.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 268,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,783,000 after buying an additional 198,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.87.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $233.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.33. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

