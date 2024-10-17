Swedbank AB Purchases 798 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Swedbank AB boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $26,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 23,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 18,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $129.86 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.25 and a 52 week high of $151.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

