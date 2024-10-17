Swedbank AB Raises Stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,513,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741,800 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $41,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Laureate Education Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Laureate Education had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $499.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Profile

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.