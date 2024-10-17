Swedbank AB Raises Stock Holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 156.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,700 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.47% of Qifu Technology worth $22,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,651,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,734,000 after acquiring an additional 30,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Qifu Technology by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 109,809 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology during the second quarter worth $25,560,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Qifu Technology by 1,789.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Qifu Technology by 35.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,198,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after acquiring an additional 314,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $33.72.

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $572.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Qifu Technology’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

