Swedbank AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Swedbank AB lowered its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 441,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,843 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $29,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 993.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the second quarter valued at about $160,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Progress Software from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $67.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.99. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $178.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.16 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

