Swedbank AB Sells 156 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Swedbank AB decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,148 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $37,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total value of $156,920.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,262.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,200,929 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.95.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.9 %

ADSK stock opened at $289.19 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $289.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.56.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

