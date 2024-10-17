Swedbank AB Sells 2,123 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Swedbank AB lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $21,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.1 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

