Swedbank AB Sells 249 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Swedbank AB cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.08% of Gartner worth $31,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Gartner by 3.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $531.06 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $534.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $497.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $532.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on IT

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total transaction of $17,213,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,874,865.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,874,865.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.28, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,051.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $32,601,014 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.