Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Now Covered by Sidoti

Analysts at Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Sylvamo Trading Up 1.2 %

SLVM opened at $86.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.08. Sylvamo has a 12 month low of $41.47 and a 12 month high of $88.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.48.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.40. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sylvamo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 62.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Sylvamo by 6,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

