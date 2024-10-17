TAL Education Group (TAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $414.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.39 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TAL Education Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,019.00 and a beta of 0.04. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $15.52.

TAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

