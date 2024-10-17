TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 1,714.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,945 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 7,374.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FTI stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 1.50.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTI. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FTI

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.