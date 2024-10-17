Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

TENX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of TENX stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $0.16. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

