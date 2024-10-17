Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Up 3.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $180.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tenet Healthcare traded as high as $161.51 and last traded at $160.69. Approximately 146,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,190,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.29.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,324,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
