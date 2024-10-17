Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

TER has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $127.00 on Tuesday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,590.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,590.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,834 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,421,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,462,000 after buying an additional 135,286 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 10.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 453,926 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,597,000 after purchasing an additional 57,989 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Teradyne by 14.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,178,000 after purchasing an additional 385,115 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,182,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,210,000 after purchasing an additional 68,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

