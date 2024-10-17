Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TTEK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

Shares of TTEK opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $4,081,653.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,762.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $1,165,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,497.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $4,081,653.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,762.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,370 shares of company stock worth $10,880,243 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

