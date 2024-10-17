Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $182.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.93. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $93.79 and a twelve month high of $182.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Several research firms have commented on TXRH. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.15.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

