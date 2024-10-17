The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Holdings Raised by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after buying an additional 518,433 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,435,000 after purchasing an additional 135,158 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 14.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,403,000 after purchasing an additional 192,075 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 29.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,457,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,518,000 after purchasing an additional 327,680 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM stock opened at $121.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.62. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $134.62.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.25.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

