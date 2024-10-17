The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 3,997 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,699,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after acquiring an additional 145,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,619,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,866,000 after acquiring an additional 188,347 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 129.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 471,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 266,145 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $635,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

WTTR opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $12.27.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $365.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Select Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WTTR. Northland Capmk raised Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities raised Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Select Water Solutions Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

