The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $368,000 Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 35.0% in the first quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 9.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 9.8% in the second quarter. III Capital Management now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $74,667.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,353.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $74,667.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,353.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 10,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $105,962.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,457.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $342,409 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,082.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $129.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.31 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

