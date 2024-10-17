The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $462,000 Holdings in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 261,857 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,538,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,167,000 after buying an additional 419,581 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 15.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 215.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 85,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Sphere Entertainment by 349.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 101,682 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SPHR opened at $47.67 on Thursday. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.47) by $0.47. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.43 EPS. Sphere Entertainment’s revenue was up 111.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Sphere Entertainment Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

