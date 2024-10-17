The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $504,000 Stake in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kenon were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Kenon during the second quarter worth about $4,371,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEN opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

