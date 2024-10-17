The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMI. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 30.6% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,371,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,852 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 16.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 176,250 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,749,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 162,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 42.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 525,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,571,000 after acquiring an additional 157,038 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.39. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

