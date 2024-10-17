The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,562,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,873,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after acquiring an additional 286,127 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATEN

About A10 Networks

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.