The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 217 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USLM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,104.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Up 2.3 %

USLM stock opened at $103.60 on Thursday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $103.96. The stock has a market cap of $591.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.48.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 29.87%.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.43%.

Insider Transactions at United States Lime & Minerals

In other news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,684. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.