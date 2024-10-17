The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 353,970 Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 97.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,970 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in GlobalFoundries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in GlobalFoundries by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in GlobalFoundries by 32.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GFS shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on GlobalFoundries from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

GlobalFoundries Trading Up 0.1 %

GFS opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.52. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $62.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. GlobalFoundries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Profile

(Free Report)

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.