The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.88 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 88.80 ($1.16). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 88.20 ($1.15), with a volume of 401,599 shares.

Get The Rank Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Rank Group

The Rank Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The Rank Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £409.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2,940.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The Rank Group’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Insider Transactions at The Rank Group

In related news, insider Richard Harris purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £22,800 ($29,772.79). 60.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Rank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.